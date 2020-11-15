Amit Shah Calls Emergency Meet On Rising COVID Cases In Delhi; CM Kejriwal To Attend

As COVID-19 cases in the national capital are rising rapidly, Home Minister Amit Shah has once again taken command and has called a meeting at North Block. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting. With people stepping out in huge numbers during the festive season, the national capital recorded 7,340 new COVID-19 cases on the day of Diwali.

The infection tally has touched 4.82 lakh, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519. These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCRs and 30,010 by rapid antigen tests. According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate in the city was 14.78 percent amid festivities and rising pollution. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the winter season-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside, and festive gatherings.

READ | Firecrackers, farm fires make Delhi's air quality 'severe'; relief likely

READ | Delhi's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 4.82 Lakh With 7,340 New Cases, Death Toll Rises To 7,519

Meanwhile, Kejriwal came under the attack of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for conducting Diwali events instead of focusing on the fight against COVID-19. Gambhir was referring to Kejriwal's remark that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days.

Terming pollution as the "biggest reason" behind the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Chief Minister said the situation was under control in the city till October 20. "COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing," he had said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped in the national capital's COVID-19 fight earlier in June. A controversy had sparked off in Delhi when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July. Shah slammed the leader and said that the statement created "fear" among people, and assured that such a stage will not arrive as testing has been ramped up in Delhi and hospitals have been increased. He also said that there was no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.

READ | BJYM gives 30 days ultimatum to Delhi CM Kejriwal to provide electricity at refugee camp

READ | Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform Diwali Lakshmi Pujan at Akshardham temple in Delhi