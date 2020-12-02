Amit Shah Calls Urgent Meet With Agriculture Minister Tomar Before Next Talks With Farmers

Amid the farmers' protest continuing on Day 7, Union Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. This meeting is taking place ahead of Centre's talks with farmers after round 3 of talks were inconclusive.

The third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will continue even as another round of talks shall be held on Thursday.

However, a huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the designated Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

Talks to continue on December 3

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had mentioned that the discussions in the meeting were cordial. He added that the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the NDA government during the deliberations which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan.

As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system.

