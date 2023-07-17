Amit Shah Watches As 1.44 Lakh Kg Drugs Get Set On Fire

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the regional conference on "Drugs Trafficking and National Security" held at Atal Akshay Urja Bhavan in the national capital on Monday. The conference witnessed a momentous step in the government's fight against drugs, as over 1.44 lakh kilograms of narcotics worth Rs.2,416 crore were destroyed across various parts of the country. The operation was carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) from all states.

Addressing the conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the urgent need for collective action against drugs. He stressed the importance of putting a halt to the promotion and proliferation of narcotics. Shah further highlighted the significant progress made in the fight against drugs, stating, "The total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kilograms, which has a value of around Rs.12,000 crore."

"PM Modi has set a target that when the country celebrates the centenary of independence, then India should be drug-free. It is our aim to create such an India that no youth of the country has the habit of drugs and in this both the central and state governments will work together only then we will get success in this campaign," Shah said.

The officials reported that the drugs destroyed included 6,590 kilograms by NCB's Hyderabad unit, 822 kilograms by Indore, and 356 kilograms by Jammu. In addition, law enforcement agencies from different states worked collectively to destroy a total of 1,44,122 kilograms of drugs. Notable quantities destroyed include 1,486 kilograms in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilograms in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

An official release highlighted the government's commitment to adopting a "Zero Tolerance" policy against narcotics in order to achieve a drug-free India. From June 1, 2022, to July 15, 2023, the regional units of the NCB and ANTFs from various states collectively destroyed approximately 8,76,554 kilograms of seized drugs, with a value of around Rs.9,580 crore. This astounding figure surpassed the target set by the authorities by more than eleven times.

The latest drug destruction operation on Monday has brought the total quantity of drugs destroyed within one year to around 10 lakh kilograms, equivalent to a value of approximately Rs. 12,000 crore. "In order to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of a drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with the same zeal," the statement said.

Notably, the concerted efforts of the NCB, ANTFs, and various law enforcement agencies across the country demonstrate the government's resolute stance against the drug menace. The destruction of such a massive quantity of narcotics underscores the determination to safeguard the well-being and security of the nation's citizens.