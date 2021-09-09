Amit Shah Chairs High-level Meeting With Officials To Discuss Security Situation In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a high-level meeting with all major Jammu and Kashmir stakeholders. The minister had called the meeting along with J&K LG Manoj Sinha to review the security situation in the region. The review comes in the wake of the sudden surge in the number of infiltrations along the Line of Control (LoC) in the last few days.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha had earlier arrived in Delhi ahead of the meeting. J&K Intelligence Chief RR Swain is also in Delhi while DG Dilbag Singh had informed his arrival by around 11:30 AM. According to sources, Amit Shah will look into the security situation in the region along with the updates on the recent infiltration attempts. The meeting gains more importance as it comes in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The group’s formation of government in Kabul remains a threat to the Indian government, which has been strongly opposing the move. The security personnel and officials will also discuss the situation of the special counterintelligence program that is being formed.

Security concerns in Kashmir's Poonch

Earlier on September 2, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during wee hours on Friday. According to on-ground reports, the infiltration bid was the sixth failed attempt by terrorists to enter Indian territory in a span of two months. On 12 July, three terrorists were eliminated in the Nowshera area and on 6 August, two terrorists were eliminated in Thananmandi. On 19 August another terrorist was neutralised in Thananmandi and on 30 August, two terrorists were killed in Poonch. On 30 August, a fierce firefight had broken out between Indian Army troops and terrorists leading to the elimination of one militant in Poonch.

Central Government's Outreach Programme II

As a part of the Central Government's Public Outreach Program II of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Agriculture Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and will hold discussions with farmers, scientists, and other stakeholders. They are also said to take stock of the development ongoing in the union territory and further talk about the Centre's welfare measures and policies to be implemented over there.

IMAGE: PTI