Amit Shah Chairs High-level Security Meet With NSA Doval Over Targeted Killings In J&K

Taking cognisance of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday, June 2, in order to discuss the security concerns of the Valley. This comes hours after terrorists opened fire on a bank employee in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. This is an emergency meeting called by the Home Minister after a spate of political killings being witnessed in the Union Territory. It is pertinent to mention that this is the eighth attack on a minority in a span of 21 days.

On Wednesday, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, and DG's of Security Agencies were summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the national capital for a meeting in the backdrop of targeted killings.

Vijay Kumar killed by terrorists in Kulgam

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on-ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack.

The terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder. Notably, two days ago, Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and a teacher from the Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists. It is due to the increase in the targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir Valley that the communities have decided to migrate to safer locations.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley have started relocating to ensure their safety amid killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the recent killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in J&K's Kulgam.

