HM Amit Shah: 'Citizenship Amendment Bill Was Part Of BJP's General Election Manifesto'

The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was on Wednesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah. During his introductory speech in the Upper House of the Parliament, he went on to add that the talk of the Bill being used for 'vote bank politics' is completely false.

'We mentioned it in manifesto'

Shah said, "During the general elections, the BJP and its allied parties had made a manifesto and put it in front of the country. In a multi-party democratic system, this manifesto is the potential government's promises on which it campaigns and on which the public votes. The BJP, in its manifesto, had clearly stated that the party will be implementing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. I am mentioning this because there are some who are stating that we are practicing vote bank politics and I want to clarify that the nation has given a mandate and elected us on the basis of these promises."

We went on to quote the promises made regarding minorities and the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the manifesto.

The debate in the Rajya Sabha began on Wednesday afternoon, and the speaker mentioned that six hours will be kept aside for the discussion of the Bill, wherein members from multiple parties will be allowed to express their viewpoints of the BIll.

The CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister on Monday afternoon and it was followed by heated debate and discussion in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Bill has been declared unconstitutional by the opposition parties, saying that it segregates people on the basis of religion and is against the Constitution of India and the idea of secularism.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha at midnight after a discussion throughout the day. The next challenge for the union government will now be a passage through Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is currently in minority and will be banking on the support of like-minded parties to push through the legislation.

