Amit Shah Clarifies Presence At Trump Event; Reveals Seeking NSA's Intervention Amid Riots

General News

Responding to the allegations by the Opposition that he visited Taj Mahal along with US President Donald Trump, Amit Shah said that he did not visit Taj Mahal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday issued a statement in the Lok Sabha over Delhi violence. Responding to the allegations by the Opposition over his presence at events concerning US President Donald Trump, Amit Shah said that he did not visit the Taj Mahal or attend the dinner in honour of Trump. 

'I wasn't present at any event'

Amit Shah said, "US President's programme was pre-scheduled. It was in my constituency in Gujarat and my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when the US President visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. I requested NSA Ajit Doval to visit the area because if I didn't want police to divert resources towards my security arrangements."

Amit Shah appreciated and congratulated Delhi police for the efficient handling of the situation and adept response to the riots. "The population of Delhi is 1.70 crore. The population of the areas affected was 20 lakh. I want to congratulate the Delhi Police that the riots were not allowed to spread in Delhi," he said.  The first information about the violence came around 2 pm on February 24, the last at 11 pm on February 25, Shah said.

Shah said the government had asked people for video footage of the violence. "We have received thousands of videos. We are using face identification to find accused. It is a software so it does not differentiate on the basis of religion," he said. The software, he said, has helped identify 1,100 people. "We have also identified 300 people who came from UP," he added.

The opposition Congress, which for days has been demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament, alleged that the violence continued for days because of the inaction by the Delhi Police. More than 50 people had died in the violence and 200 plus people were injured.

(With agency inputs)

