Amit Shah Confident On BJP's Tripura Win In 2023; Hails Party For Uprooting Communist Raj

In efforts to strengthen BJP's reach in Tripura ahead of the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the BJP-led state government for uprooting the Communist raj from the state. Further showcasing his confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming elections, Shah said that the saffron party will again form government in the north-eastern state with a full majority.

Addressing the rally, the Union Minister said, "When I first visited Tripura, only 11 people were present in the sabha. But we were certain that we'd save Tripura from the clutches of Communists soon, and that truly happened. The Congress has been wiped away from India, and the Communists, from the world."

"The expression of immense love and faith by the people of Tripura towards PM Narendra Modi ji clearly shows that it's only the BJP that will again form government in the state," he added.

Shah slams Communist rule

"The 2018 Assembly election was an election to free Tripura from the misrule of the Communists, who have ruled the state for almost three decades, but the problems of Tripura were not resolved," he said, adding, "We have replaced darkness with authority; development instead of destruction; faith instead of argument; and good governance has been given in place of bad governance. Instead of dilemma, the BJP has done the work of providing convenience."

"The BJP aim to make such a Tripura, where every youth gets work in his own state and every woman should feel protected. The people of every tribal community should also get their rights. We have to make such an advanced, superior and prosperous Tripura," Shah said during the rally.

Shah further said, "Tripura which was once known for drug trafficking, violence, intrusion and massive anti-national activities, but now the state is known for its development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities."

Shah flags off ‘Jan Viswas Yatra’

Announcing the start of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 'Jan Viswas Yatra', Shah said, "A significant Yatra is going to commence from the land of Tripura, and I am honoured as well as glad to state that this Yatra is neither named 'Vijay Yatra' nor 'Sankalp Yatra', but the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'."

Notably, Tripura BJP will start its ‘Jan Viswas Yatra’ programme to strengthen the party support base in the state. The Yatra will last for eight days and cover nearly 60 constituencies of Tripura. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works of the BJP government ahead of the polls scheduled for 2023.