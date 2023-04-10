Amit Shah Confronts Chinese Gaze, Shares Meal With ITBP Jawans In India's First Village

Launching the 'Vibrant Village' programme in the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, one of India's easternmost places, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the valour of the Army and ITBP personnel ensures that no one can encroach even an inch of India's land.

In a strong message for China over its latest attempt to provoke India by renaming Arunachal Pradesh's areas, Shah said that border areas are the top priority of the Modi government, pointing to the infrastructure and other development works carried out by his government in the Northeast.

"The era is gone when anyone could encroach on our lands. Now, not even land equal to 'sui ki noke' (inch of land) can be encroached...," the minister said.

Later in the day, the Home Minister shared pictures of him spending time with the ITBP Jawans at Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh. In the pictures shared on his Twitter, Amit Shah is seen having dinner and interacting with the soldiers in their Badakhana, a ritual in which soldiers of all ranks dine together as a mark of brotherhood.

The commitment of the @ITBP_official soldiers to protect the borders of the nation in one of the toughest terrains in the world is truly inspiring.



Pleased to accompany them in their Badakhana, a ritual in which soldiers of all ranks dine together as a mark of brotherhood.

During the event, Amit Shah further said that no one can cast an evil eye on India because of the security forces who protect the country's frontiers. "In 1962, whoever came to encroach this land had to return because of the patriotic people living here," Shah said.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Kibithoo who laid down their lives during the 1962 war, Shah said they fought with indomitable spirit despite the lack of resources.

Shah said no one says 'Namaste' in Arunachal Pradesh as people greet each other with 'Jai Hind' that "fills our hearts with patriotism".

The government led by PM Modi has ended insurgency in the Northeast and brought peace and speedy development to the region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah said that within its two terms, the Modi government has shown what it can do for the Northeast which could not be done for decades by previous governments.

He also said that the Armed Forces (Special) Power Act (AFSPA) has been removed from 70 per cent of areas of the Northeast and the days are not far when the law will be removed from the rest of the region.

Rights activists have been campaigning against AFSPA, which gives protection to the security forces carrying out operations in disturbed areas, calling it a draconian law and demanding its revocation.

Shah said all disputes in the Northeast are getting resolved and 8,000 insurgents have surrendered in the last few years.

There is 66 per cent less violence in the Northeast and 88 per cent less civilian deaths, he said.

The home minister said the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is on the verge of being resolved, while a number of peace accords have been signed with insurgent groups, including those from the Bru and Bodo communities.

He said the development of the Northeast is the priority of the Modi government and it is taking many initiatives in this regard.

Development of border infrastructure is the priority of the Modi government. We have built border roads, border fencing, border outpost and installed floodlights, he said.