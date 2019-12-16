Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress, Says Party Can Never Develop Or Secure The Country

BJP chief and Home Minister, Amit Shah on Monday criticised the opposition over the security issue of the country. Shah said that Congress has done nothing for the state in the past 55 years as compared. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the former Congress president was ignorant of India’s history. Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur amid ongoing Assembly elections.

Addressing the rally, Shah said, "When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, anybody used to enter our country and cut off the heads of soldiers. Mouni (silent) Baba (Rahul Gandhi) and Manmohan Singh did not say anything. Pakistan attacked Uri, Pulwana but they forgot this time its PM Modi and not silent baba. Even a district youth president of our party can give an account of the developmental work done during five years of BJP-led rule in Jharkhand (more) than what Rahul Gandhi's Congress has done during 55 years of its rule. Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren say why is Kashmir issue (abrogation of article 370) important in Jharkhand elections? He is wearing Italian glasses has no idea that youth from the state shed blood on the borders to protect the country. Congress can neither develop nor secure the country nor can it respect the public sentiments of the people of the country."

'Ram Mandir in 4 months': Shah

Shah also made a massive statement by setting a deadline of four months to construct the 'sky-high' Ram Temple. He stated that the Supreme Court has just resolved the Ayodhya dispute with its verdict. He added that the 100-year-old demand of the country will be fulfilled and a grand temple will be built in the formerly disputed land.

"Not long ago, the Supreme Court ruling for Ayodhya came. For 100 years there was a demand of Indians from all over the world that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress' politician Kapil Sibal said in Supreme Court 'do not hear the case now, listen later.' I want to tell you that the Supreme Court's decision has come, within 4 months the grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya," he said.

Jharkhand elections

Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. Fourth-phase polling for 15 seats is currently underway on Monday and the last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

