Amit Shah Continues His Attack On Uddhav; 'He Fell At Sharad Pawar's Feet For CM Post'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has again launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the latter fell at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's feet to become the CM.

Addressing the gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Maharashtra's Kolhapur as a part of the Vijaya Sankalp rally, Shah on Sunday said, "In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray campaigned with us with the largest cut-outs being that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But when the poll results came, he forgot about all the ideologies and fell at Sharad Pawar's feet and requested to make him Chief Minister. But today Shiv Sena has become real and with 'Dhanush Baan', has come again with BJP," ANI reported.

"BJP doesn't have greed for power and we will never forget our ideologies. Maharashtra's interest is paramount in our mind... Politics and power can be grabbed for a moment with crooked intelligence, but only courage, bravery and results are useful in the battle which Uddhav's Shiv Sena does not have. It is with BJP workers," the Home Minister added.

'Those who betray, should not be forgiven': Amit Shah

Shah who was on his visit to Maharashtra was seen lashing out at Uddhav after the Election Commission of India on Friday gave a jolt to the Uddhav camp by recognising Eknath Shinde's faction as the real "Shiv Sena" and allotted them the symbol "bow and arrow".

On Saturday, Shah said, "During the (2019) state election, I was the party chief. We fought the election together, (Shiv Sena had) put up a bigger photo of Modiji than his (Thackeray), and contested the election by knowing Fadnavis as the leader. But to become CM, (he) went on to lick the soles of people having an opposite ideology."

"In elections, victories and defeats take place. But those who betray should not be forgiven otherwise their courage gets a boost (if they are spared)," the Home Minister said.

It is pertinent to mention that in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in 2019, BJP won 105 seats while its ally, the Shiv Sena, won 56 seats. However, due to disagreement over who would be the chief minister, the two parties failed to form a government, following which Shiv Sena started negotiations with NCP and Congress that culminated with Thackeray becoming the CM in the MVA govt (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance). The saffron party accused Uddhav-led then Shiv Sena of compromising the ideology for the sake of power.

(With inputs from agencies)