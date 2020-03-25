Amit Shah Makes Big Point About 'social Distance' Cabinet Meeting At PM Modi's Residence

Home Minister Amit Shah has posted a photo of the Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence on Wednesday, where the ministers were practicing social distancing. This comes after the country entered a 21-day lockdown against the Coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it... Are you?



Picture from today’s cabinet meeting chaired by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Lr76lBgQoa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2020

The Cabinet meeting was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7 LKM residence, and Amit Shah could be seen sitting at some distance to the PM's right, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also visible. Many other ministers were present at the meeting, as were officials of the Prime Minister's office, such as the Principal Secretary to the PM and NSA Ajit Doval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

Soon after this speech, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to refrain from panic buying since there would be enough supply of all goods - vegetables, fruits, grains, groceries for the people.