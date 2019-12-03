Amit Shah Counters Opposition's Political Vendetta; Huge Uproar In Rajya Sabha

A huge uproar erupted in Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, December 3, after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah countered opposition's political vendetta. He said, "Around 120 BJP workers have been murdered in Kerala."

Shah further slammed the opposition and said, "Some communist party workers have also been killed. But, we were not in the session during that time. This only happens when Congress and the Communist party are here."

Further, the Home Minister said that the Congress leader BK Hariprasad had asked him a sharp question- whether he is the Home Minister of the BJP. Answering that, Amit Shah said, "BK Hariprasad, aren't BJP workers a part of this society? My job is to protect the people of this nation and so I brought this issue up here."