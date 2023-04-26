Amit Shah Dials Chhattisgarh CM Baghel After Maoist Attack In Dantewada; Assures All Help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the IED attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada and expressed grief over the same. The Union Minister in a Twitter post wrote, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans."

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Baghel over the Dantewada attack, and assured all possible help to the Chhattisgarh CM.

After 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and a civilian driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on April 26, officials said that the search operation is underway.

IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said, "10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack...Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. Search operation is underway."

The incident took place in the Aranpur police station jurisdiction when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation. The site is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

The mini-goods van was blown up by Naxalites using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while the security personnel were travelling in it, as per police sources.

Chattisgarh CM expresses grief

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences over the Maoist attack in Dantewada. "The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for an anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to them. We all share in the grief of their families. May their soul rest in peace."

दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



Speaking to the media, Baghel said, "It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

(With inputs from agencies)