Amit Shah Dines At Sourav Ganguly's Home In Kolkata Along With Senior Bengal BJP Leaders

As Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to West Bengal, he is being hosted BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata. In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic, the Home Minister and other senior BJP leaders were seen having dinner with the cricket legend.

This has ignited yet another round of speculations over Ganguly's political future, however, the BCCI chief is silent on it as of now. HM Shah arrived at Ganguly's residence in an SUV surrounded by a crowd, following which, he was received by Ganguly.

Speculations over Ganguly joining politics

Last year, just before the West Bengal Assembly elections, there were speculations over Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP. In 2021, the BCCI chief had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, where he had said that 'politics is not bad.' Sourav Ganguly during his conversation with Arnab Goswami had said that before making a decision to enter politics, he will have to take into account the effect it will have on his friends, family and life.

The BCCI President, making a case for how politics can be a positive force, had said, "I always give respect because I want to be respected as well. Politics is not bad. We have had the greatest leaders in our country, who run the country, who influence our population. Why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because they actually decide your life. I don't make decisions in a hurry, I think it through."

Amit Shah Visits Slain BJP Leader's Family

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited the house of the BJP leader from West Bengal, who was found killed in an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. Severely condemning the killing, Shah expressed dismay over the assault on the family members of the killed leader and informed that the party will demand a CBI enquiry. He further added that the Home Ministry has demanded a report from the state government. Early in the morning on May 6, Friday, the body of Arjun Chawrasia, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) committee leader in Kashipur, was found hanging in a railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. The state's BJP unit has cancelled all the celebrations which were scheduled as a part of Amit Shah's visit.