Last Updated:

Amit Shah Feeds A Temple Elephant At Jagannath Temple In Ahmedabad | WATCH

Ahead of the commencement of the Rath Yatra in the city, Home Minister Amit Shah also performed aarti at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Amit Shah

Image- ANI


Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is a three-day visit to Gujarat visited Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple on Monday morning ahead of the commencement of the Rath Yatra. During his visit, Amit Shah interacted and fed a temple elephant. In the video that has emerged from his visit, Amit Shah can be seen feeding the temple elephant bananas. Ahead of the Rath Yatra in the city, the Home Minister also performed aarti at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed the people of Gujarat while launching a water supply scheme in Ahmedabad that is set to benefit 35,000 homes. In the course of his visit, Shah will also be inaugurating a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities and other significant development schemes in his home state and constituency. 

READ | 'Will work for development': Amit Shah, JP Nadda congratulate newly-inducted Ministers

Addressing the citizens on the benefits of the water su[pply scheme, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The planning has been made in such a way that there will not be any problems for people in receiving freshwater for at least 30 years. Under the guidance of Narendra Modi, several developments have taken place. There are two types of leaders- one who only reaches an inauguration ceremony and one who ensures the implementation of development till the time they can. Narendra Modi is one such leader who plans development projects keeping the future in mind."

Rath Yatra to commence in Ahmedabad

Another significant reason for the Home Minister's visit is the commencement of the annual Rath Yatra. While the Home Minister was a part of the yearly rituals and aarti at the Jagannath's Rath Yatra every year, last year he gave it a miss due to COVID-19. The Rath Yatra this year will take off from Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on the morning of July 12.

READ | Amit Shah welcomes decision to include APMC mandis under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

After Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Amit Shah's expected schedule also includes a visit to the nearby town of Sanand where he is likely to launch or lay the foundation stone for various projects, such as the development of Sanand APMC, anganwadis, roads, and smart classrooms. 

(With Agency Inputs)

READ | Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi for the 1st time after taking charge; to also meet Amit Shah
READ | Amit Shah in Gujarat: Union Home Minister launches key development schemes in Ahmedabad
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND