Amit Shah Feeds A Temple Elephant At Jagannath Temple In Ahmedabad | WATCH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is a three-day visit to Gujarat visited Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple on Monday morning ahead of the commencement of the Rath Yatra. During his visit, Amit Shah interacted and fed a temple elephant. In the video that has emerged from his visit, Amit Shah can be seen feeding the temple elephant bananas. Ahead of the Rath Yatra in the city, the Home Minister also performed aarti at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah feeds a temple elephant at Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple pic.twitter.com/BC9xlgDHu2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Amit Shah in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed the people of Gujarat while launching a water supply scheme in Ahmedabad that is set to benefit 35,000 homes. In the course of his visit, Shah will also be inaugurating a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities and other significant development schemes in his home state and constituency.

Addressing the citizens on the benefits of the water su[pply scheme, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The planning has been made in such a way that there will not be any problems for people in receiving freshwater for at least 30 years. Under the guidance of Narendra Modi, several developments have taken place. There are two types of leaders- one who only reaches an inauguration ceremony and one who ensures the implementation of development till the time they can. Narendra Modi is one such leader who plans development projects keeping the future in mind."

Rath Yatra to commence in Ahmedabad

Another significant reason for the Home Minister's visit is the commencement of the annual Rath Yatra. While the Home Minister was a part of the yearly rituals and aarti at the Jagannath's Rath Yatra every year, last year he gave it a miss due to COVID-19. The Rath Yatra this year will take off from Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on the morning of July 12.

After Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Amit Shah's expected schedule also includes a visit to the nearby town of Sanand where he is likely to launch or lay the foundation stone for various projects, such as the development of Sanand APMC, anganwadis, roads, and smart classrooms.

