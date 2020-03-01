Amit Shah Greeted With Black Flags By SFI In Kolkata; BJP To Felicitate Him For CAA

As Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Kolkata to address a pro-CAA rally on Sunday, he was welcomed with Students' Federation of India (SFI) members raising black flags and black balloons near the airport. Slogans of 'Amit Shah, go back' are also heard being raised as police attempt to contain the protestors. Sources report that Shah has just landed in Kolkata and is scheduled to inaugurate a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG) at Rajarhat and hold closed-door meetings with state BJP leadership along with Nadda.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP sources said that Shah will be on a day-long visit to Kolkata and address a rally to "clear the confusion" surrounding the amended Citizenship Act, according to PTI. He is scheduled to address the rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground, where the state unit of the BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in the presence of BJP national president J P Nadda, they said. He is also likely to visit the famed Kalighat temple in the city during his visit, a source said.

On Friday, hours after sharing a meal with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Shah attacked her claiming 'Mamata Didi', Congress, SP, BSP, and others were lying about the law, at a pro-CAA rally in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar. Reiterating that the law was not one which will take anyone's citizenship, he added that minorities in India will not be affected by it. His comment comes in the wake of Delhi violence which started as a stone-pelting incident between anti and pro- CAA groups - claiming 43 lives till date.

The Home Minister and the West Bengal who have often locked horns on various issues hold diametrically opposite views on CAA, NRC, and NPR. While Banerjee has maintained that CAA, NRC, and NPR will not be implemented in Bengal under her rule, Shah had previously stated that NRC will be implemented not only in Assam but in Bengal also. Though he has said that talks of nation-wide NRC have currently stopped, he has maintained that CAA will not be repealed. Shah and Banerjee also eye the significant West Bengal polls in 2021 where BJP finally wishes to gain a foothold in Bengal.

