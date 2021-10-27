Amit Shah Hails 20 Years Of PM Modi's Governance; 'focused On Multiple Spheres'

Censuring the Congress and hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20 years of governance since the beginning of his political journey as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the people of India had handed over power by giving an absolute majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

He lamented that in 2014, "there was policy paralysis" and that India's democratic system was in a state that it "would collapse any time." Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Amit Shah said that the Centre was in a muddle over power-tussles before the 2014 General Elections when the BJP got the absolute majority.

"Every Cabinet Member then took themselves as Prime Minister and the country's security was at stake, and country's honour was almost on its lowest position in foreign countries," he said.

Amit Shah takes dig at Congress

The Union Minister highlighted corruption that cropped up during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) reign and said that it had led to a situation of the fall of democracy in the country. He said it was then that the BJP took a resolution to field Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the party.

"There was policy paralysis. There was a corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores. There was a new corruption every day. There were several questions on internal security. And it seems our democratic system would collapse at any time. At that time BJP decided to field then Gujarat Chief Minister as its Prime Minister candidate," the Home Minister said while addressing the inaugural session of 'National Conference on Delivering Democracy: Reviewing two decades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of Government'.

Shah further said that after the 1960s and by 2014, people doubted if the multi-party democratic system can be successful. Discoursing at the conference Shah said that although our ancestors conceived a multiparty system as the most suitable choice for the democracy of India, people have taken a daring decision to give the charge to rule the country to PM Modi with a majority. Shah said the change came as people witnessed the downfall of governance, failure in defending the nation and its people, and after people observed cases of corruption and scandals under the previous government.

Union Minister Amit Shah hails Modi model of governance

The Union Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujrat governance model and said he revamped the education system in the state during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He praised that PM Modi implemented a number of initiatives on development in Gujarat. Shah emphasised PM Modi's efforts to neutralise gender inequality in the state by launching several schemes for the other gender, including 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI)