Amit Shah Hails Centre's Development Push In J&K, Says Launch Of PM-SEHAT A Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY SEHAT) scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir which will benefit 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011, who will be able to avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Lauding the initiative Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister wishes to see speedy development in Jammu and Kashmir and also wants to improve the standard of living of people. While addressing the launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT via video conference, Shah said that Modi has laid out new milestones of developments in the Union territory.

Amit Shah said, "The government is concerned for the health of the last person in the line. Under AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme, Jammu and Kashmir is the first where all the residents can avail the health benefits."

Amit Shah: Launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme is a new milestone for J&K

Outlining the benefits of the scheme, Amit Shah said that AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme will benefit as many as 21 lakh people irrespective of their economic status. Stating that 239 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been allotted under this scheme, the Minister said that PM-JAY scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection by ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Asserting that PM Modi is focussed to ensure that democracy reaches the grassroots levels in the UT, Shah said that under this scheme, people will be able to avail free medical facilities up to 5 lakh each. He said, "This scheme will change the shape of entire health infrastructure for better."

Pointing out that 3-tier Panchayati Raj has come into existence since August 5, the Home Minister said that from now Centre's funds can be availed by citizens in all the corners of the state. Lauding the efforts Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha in COVID-19 management and peacekeeping, he said, "The good response which Jammu and Kashmir is receiving in its tourism sector is because of the steps taken by L-G Manoj Sinha to curb the spread of the COVIF-19 pandemic."

The Union Home Minister said, "Whenever PM Modi holds any meeting in regards with Jammu and Kashmir, he always focusses on 3 main points- the development should be speedy so that it can help uplift the lives of the poor, democracy should reach out to the grassroots levels because when 'Jamhuriyat' reaches to every person then only democracy achieves complete success and efforts should be made to ensure peace and security in the Union Territory."

