Amit Shah Hails PM Modi, Union Cabinet's Move To Provide 4G Service To Over 7000 Villages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday thanked PM Modi and hailed the Union cabinet's decision to provide 4G connection to 7287 villages under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme. The Home Minister thanked the Union Cabinet for providing road connectivity to every North Eastern village and the Himalayan states. Amit Shah attested that these would new impetus to the regions affected by Left Extremists.

'PM Modi determined to connect the country'

While expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his approval for the provisioning of cellular services across five States, Amit Shah claimed that the step will be awarded through an open competitive bidding process as per extant USOF procedures. These five states included Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. This will enhance digital connectivity and further fulfil the vision of Digital India which promoted domestic manufacturing and fulfilled the Centre's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

मोदी सरकार देश के हर गाँव तक मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी पहुँचाने हेतु संकल्पित है, जिससे हर व्यक्ति देश दुनिया से जुड़ पाए।



उसी दिशा में आज कैबिनेट ने 5 राज्यों के दूर दराज के 7287 गांवों तक 4G सेवा पहुँचाने हेतु USOF योजना को मंजूरी दी है। इसके लिए @narendramodi जी का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/Vl07zwMaYw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2021

4G Connectivity To Over 7,000 Villages across 5 states

The Union Cabinet of Wednesday announced the centre's decision to provide 4G network service to remote villages. This project has been staked at Rs 6,466 crore which icluded operational expenses covered for five years. The funding of these projects will be accorded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The project is expected to complete within 18 months after the signing of the Agreement. The proposed date for the same is Nov 23.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana championed by PM Modi: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement made by the Centre on Wednesday. This step is taken in line with the project which was introduced in 2018 to identify regions and provide improved telecom services across the country. This is implemented keeping in mind the socio-economic indicator. Thakur further added that the government aims to facilitate good road connectivity irrespective of climate and region. In phase 3 of PMGSY, about Rs 1,00,000 crores will be spent on road connectivity development which is expected to be achieved by 2024-25. Union Minister further spoke of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which was initiated by Atul Bihari Vyajapee and was now being taken forwards by PM Narendra Modi.

Image Credits - PTI