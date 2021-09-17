Amit Shah Hails Telangana On Liberation Day For Marking 'Independence From Nizam's Rule'

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Telangana and the regions of Marathawada and Nanded on Telangana Liberation Day and said that it is an extremely important day as these regions got freedom from the Nizami rule on this day. Telangana and the regions of Marathawada and Nanded got independence 13 months later than other parts of the nation got it i.e. August 15, 1947.

Speaking on the same, Home Minister Amit Shah at an event at the CRPF Training Centre in Nanded said, "It's an extremely important day for us. We got independence on August 15, 1947, while the region of Nanded, Telangana, Marathawada got independence after 13 months. I want to congratulate the people of Marathawada, Telangana, Nanded on this day."

"Apart from Modiji's birthday, today is also the independence day of this region as this region got independence from the Nizami rule today. Bharat Ratna Sardar Patel with his grit and determination defeated the intentions of the rulers," added Shah. On this day, for attaining the independence of this land, Swami Ramanand Tirtha, Govindbhai Shroff, Digambar Rao Bindu, and Deo Singh Chauhan, many other stalwarts sacrificed their lives and fought for independence, added Shah.

"On one end, there were cruel forces of Nizams and they and the police fought them. Hence the country will not forget those sacrifices," further added Shah. Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948.

BJP's DK Aruna demands Sept 17 to be celebrated as 'Telangana Liberation Day'

On Thursday, DK Aruna, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Vice-President, demanded that September 17 should be officially celebrated as 'Telangana Liberation Day'. This is a critical date in the state's history. Telangana gained independence on September 17, 1948, while the rest of India did it on August 15, 1947. During the Telangana movement, Chief Minister KCR exploited this anniversary to stoke people's emotions.

The chief minister previously mentioned commemorating Telangana's Liberation Day, but now he doesn't even mention it, according to Aruna. She added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be in Nirmal on September 17 for a meeting and that anyone who wanted to commemorate Telangana's Liberation Day could attend.

