Amit Shah Has This To Say About J&K's Statehood Issue And Polls; 'I Had Clearly Stated...'

Speaking about development in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a conversation with ANI asserted that the restoration of statehood to J&K will come up after Assembly polls and that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission. The Home Minister further said that there has been improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism-related figures are now at their lowest.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah said "Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the BJP-led government in 2019, had harmed the country."

The Minister further claimed that it was BJP's agenda since 1950 to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. "Now with the manner in which development work is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, the way terrorists and terror attacks are decreasing is being proved. You can see data," Union Home Minister Amit Shah added.

While talking about the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said, "I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections. The process of preparation of the voters' list is nearing completion in the Union Territory. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections."

Further, Amit Shah said, "The panchs and sarpanchs who have been elected, new leadership will emerge from them. Now as the terrorism-related figures are low, crores of tourists and yatris are visiting Jammu and Kashmir. "

When asked about his earlier statement mentioning the emergence of new leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said that new leadership will emerge from local bodies where polls had been held earlier.

Further speaking about the government's efforts in tackling Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah said, "In the last 9 yrs, Left Wing extremism almost eliminated from Bihar and Jharkhand, and security vacuum filled in Chhattisgarh. For the first time in 20 years, the total casualties of locals and security personnel have gone below 100. This is a big achievement."