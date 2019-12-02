Amit Shah: 'Hemant Soren Attempting To Become CM By Sitting In Congress' Lap'

Ahead of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday, December 2, said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is eyeing the Chief Minister's post while sitting in the lap of the Congress party.

'Thirst for power'

Addressing a rally, Shah said, "Due to thirst for power, today Hemant Soren is trying to become Chief Minister while sitting in the lap of Congress. Their objective is to get power but BJP's objective is to push forward the state on the path of development."

Shah said that in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre and Raghubar Das-led government in the state have uprooted Maoism from Jharkhand and cleared the path for development.

"I am sure Jharkhand wants Kashmir to be an integral part of India. Jharkhand wants terror to end. Jharkhand wants Maoism to end. Jharkhand wants Ramlalla's temple to be built in Ayodhya," he said while adding that Congress created hurdles in the Ayodhya matter in Supreme Court. "Kapil Sibal said in the Supreme Court that there is no need to hurry in Ram Janmabhoomi case...We requested that the case should be moved faster. What was the result? The Supreme Court has given judgment and now a grand sky-high temple of Ram Lalla will be built in Ayodhya," Shah added. Shah also assured the people that NRC will be implemented throughout the nation before the 2024 elections.

Jharkhand polls

BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The AJSU party, which is an NDA ally contested on its own. The opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress, and RJD were also in the fray in the seats. The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.

The next four phases of polling for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled for December 23.

(with ANI inputs)