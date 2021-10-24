Amit Shah Hints Rs 51,000 Cr Investment In J&K; 'Srinagar, Jammu To Get Metro In 2 Years'

In a key development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that a metro rail network would come up after two years in Jammu and Srinagar, while airports are being upgraded at the moment.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area, Shah said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims to invest a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022.

In a veiled dig at the Abdullahs, the Gandhis, and the Muftis who ruled the erstwhile state of J&K, Amit Shah said, "When we introduced the new industrial policy, three families that exploited you (people of J&K) used to mock us saying who will come here. But due to Prime Minister Modi's feat, Rs 12,000 cr has been invested in J&K till now. I assure you that Rs 51,000 crore will be invested by 2022, giving lakhs of jobs to youth."

He further said that the "three families" only gave 87 MLAs, 6 MPs to Jammu and Kashmir over 70 years. "Whereas, PM Modi worked towards the appointment of 30,000 people-elected representatives, and the formation of Panchayat in every village. Now the 'Dadagiri' (bullying) of these three families will not work," said Shah.

"The time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let people disrupt the peace in J&K," the minister said.

Amit Shah unveils research centre At IIT Jammu

Earlier amid tight security, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu. Shah, accompanied by Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan and Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha, reached Jammu airport from Srinagar and started his engagements with the inauguration of the new campus of the IIT-Jammu.

The HM is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the Centre revoked the erstwhile State’s special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

The new campus of IIT Jammu, built at a cost of ₹210 crores, has all the facilities like hostel, gymnasium, indoor games, along with higher education for the students.

(With inputs from agency)