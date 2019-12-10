Amit Shah Hits Back Over Kashmir; Says 'Unlike In Congress, Everything Normal In Valley'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the situation in the Kashmir valley is completely normal. He was responding to a question asked by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the Question Hour about the situation in Kashmir. Taking a jibe at the Congress party, he also said that he can't make their condition normal because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of Article 370.

'I can't make Congress' condition normal'

Amit Shah said, "Situation in the Jammu and Kashmir and especially the valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress' condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired. There is 99.5% attendance in the schools during examinations. Political activity is the only criteria for Congress for normalcy in Kashmir. Adhir Ranjan Ji thinks students going to school and appearing for exams is not normal."

'There will be no interference from our side'

Amit Shah also said a decision on releasing detained political leaders, including three former Chief Ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir would be taken by the local administration and the central government would not interfere. The Congress' leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had asked the government when the leaders would be released. "There is no need to keep anyone [leaders] in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released," Shah said. "There will be no interference from our side."

'New hope for development in the people of J&K, Ladakh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 may have looked "politically difficult," but it has kindled new hope for development in the people of the two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Decision to abrogate article 370 may have looked politically difficult, but this decision has kindled a new hope for development in the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh," Prime Minister Modi said at an event in New Delhi.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, the central government had repealed Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special status to the region and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.

The new UTs came into existence on October 31.

