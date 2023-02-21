Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress Over Fund Allocation At A Mega Rally In Nagaland

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a mega rally in the Nagaland's Tuensang district on February 21 after starting his campaign in the state on February 20.

Shah at the outset of his address said that he was visiting Tuensang district for the first time and “was delighted to meet the locals and see the development.”

Before 2014 Nagaland plagued with terrorism: Shah

“I want to remind you that before 2014, Nagaland was plagued by firing, bomb blasts. After 2014, PM Modi took forward the Naga peace talks by signing a peace agreement. Today Nagaland has moved forward in direction of development, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the mega rally.

While discussing ENPO, Shah stated that an agreement will soon be reached between the home ministry and the organization to solve the development and rights-related issues in Eastern Nagaland.

“There are issues related to development & rights in Eastern Nagaland. The Home Ministry is in talks with ENPO (Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation) to address the issue & reach an agreement for bringing development & rights to people,” he said.

Shah took a jab at the Congress, noting that under their administration, the total funding for Nagaland was just about 1300 crore rupees, “but that it has now almost multiplied.”

Bharatiya Janata Party's development initiatives in the state

Talking about development initiatives Amit Shah said that 53 significant infrastructure projects have been finished since 2015, and another 142 projects are in the works.

The Union Home Minister also discussed farmer benefits, adding that 210,000 farmers receive direct benefit transfers of 6000 rupees into their bank accounts each year.

The Minister concluded his speech in the election-bound state by saying, "Dear brothers and sisters, support the NDPP-BJP alliance, make our government again, and I assure you that we will increase the free health facility from 5 lakh rupees per year to 10 lakh rupees per year.”

“Do not get involved in confusion while casting your valuable votes,” he added.