Amit Shah Holds Meet With Public Representatives Of Ladakh; Discusses Issues Concerning UT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Saturday with the public representatives of Ladakh to discuss issues concerning the union territory. Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjoy Lakrook and other officials from Ladakh were a part of the meeting in New Delhi along with the participation of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar.

This meeting also holds prominence in the light of the recurring standoff of Indian Amry with the Chinese People's Liberation Army along the line of actual control (LAC). According to PTI, a home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting.

Union Home Minister @AmitShah met with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh in New Delhi.



China's misadventures in the recent past

China is engaged in repeated provocations along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The first such attempt in this year occurred in the Galwan valley standoff where 20 Indian Army soldiers including a commanding officer were martyred after a violent faceoff with Chinese PLA that took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Reports and intercepts stated the Chinese army suffered over 40 casualties, however, the Chinese regime has refused to disclose its casualties number.

Thereafter, China once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. However, the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. The Indian Army stated that it pre-empted the movement of Chinese troops on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh and thwarted the attempts by China to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. Noting that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand emphasised that it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

