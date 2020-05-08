Amit Shah Holds Meeting With DGs Of CAPF, Moots Ways To Stop COVID Spread In Their Ranks

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with all the Director Generals of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Lauding the CAPF for their contribution in the battle against COVID-19, he reiterated the Centre's commitment for ensuring the safety of every personnel. He also expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the CAPF. As per reports, various paramilitary sources such as the Border Security Force, Indo Tibet Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal have recorded more than 500 cases so far.

During the meeting, Shah asked the CAPF to take innovative measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 among its personnel. He stressed on conducting timely health checks. Moreover, the Union Home Minister directed the CAPF to establish a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for the treatment of their personnel.

Had a meeting with DGs of all Central Armed Police Force.



Entire nation is proud of our CAPF personnel for their contribution in this fight against COVID-19.



PM @narendramodi’s government is committed towards the safety, security and well being of every CAPF personnel. pic.twitter.com/rgLvh71Yqf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020

Have asked all CAPFs to adopt innovative ways to contain the further spread of Corona virus among its ranks and ensure proper and timely health checks. Also instructed them to establish a dedicated hospital to treat the COVID-19 affected CAPF personnel. pic.twitter.com/uCO6vb4GJM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 56,342 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 16,540 patients have recovered while 1,886 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry revealed that 3,390 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours in India. With 1273 individuals recovering from COVID-19 in the same period, the country's recovery rate stands at 29.36%. Aggarwal observed that no fresh novel coronavirus case had been detected in 42 districts in the past 28 days.

