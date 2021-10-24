Amit Shah In Jammu: Visits Gurudwara Digiana Ashram With LG Sinha; Meets Party Leaders

Today marks the second day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Home Minister's two-day visit to the UTs comes amidst the development of targeted killings and an influx in terror activities in the valley. On his second day, Amit Shah made his stop at Jammu and visited Gurdwara Digiana Ashram and offered his prayers and wished for the happiness and prosperity of all.

Post that, he met BJP workers and leaders at the party office before making his way back to Srinagar. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that this is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu post the abrogation of Article 370.

Amit Shah visits Gurdwara Digiana Ashram with LG Sinha

Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor LG Sinha, Amit Shah visited the Gurdwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu. While offering his prayers, Amit Shah via a tweet said that the knowledge and the blessings of Gurus will give them the strength of not only progressing and developing J&K but also the entire country. After attending a row of events in Kashmir, the Union Home Minister on Sunday went to Jammu. While marking his presence, he addressed a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar and also unveiled a research centre in the IIT Jammu campus. The Union Home Minister then went on to meet the community leaders in Jammu and held an interaction with them. He not only interacted with the community leaders but also tried to understand the present situations in tackling the security status of the Union Territory.

What activities did Amit Shah take part in during the first day of his visit?

On the first day of his visit to J&K, Amit Shah indulged in a handful of activities which included inaugurating the first international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah in the UAE, interacting with members of the youth club, and meeting the kin of the ones martyred during the recent killings in the valley. While holding a meeting with the members of Youth Clubs, Amit Shah explained the importance of Youth in the valley in taking the UT's growth to new dimensions. While meeting with the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the recent killings, Amit Shah attested that the country was not afraid of such cowardly acts of violence. As per sources, the Home Minister will come back to Kashmir on October 25 to take in several other events.

Image Credits - Twitter - Amit Shah/Republic World