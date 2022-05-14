Amit Shah Inaugurates Forensic Science Lab In Hyderabad; To Expedite Cyber Crime Disposal

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the ‘National Cyber Forensic Laboratory’ (NCFL) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus, Hyderabad on May 14. The NCFL will speed up the process for disposal of cybercrime cases in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in December 2021 cleared the setting up of the NCFL for evidentiary purposes in the CFSL, Hyderabad.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to Lok Sabha said, "The Ministry has seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories in the country which has dedicated facilities for electronic forensics, including computer and cyber forensics. A state-of-the-art National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) has been established at CyPAD, Dwarka, New Delhi to provide early-stage cyber forensic assistance to Investigating Officers (IOs) of State/UT Police."

Looking forward to being in Telangana today to inaugurate the ‘National Cyber Forensic Laboratory’ (NCFL) in CFSL campus, Hyderabad. Will also address a public meeting in Tukkuguda. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2022

NCFL to further strengthen its capability to solve cybercrime cases

Ajay Kumar Mishra said in the written reply, that the ministry has approved the setting up of NCFL for evidentiary purposes in the CFSL, Hyderabad. The unit will further enhance the capability to solve cybercrime cases in a comprehensive and collaborative manner.

As per available information, cyber forensic cum training laboratories have been commissioned in 28 states / Union Territories - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Telangana, where he will address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2, which began last month on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanthi. The party covered 19 assembly constituencies in eight districts in the first phase traversing through Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet. BJP, through the yatra, has been projecting the strength of the party in Telangana.

TRS leader Kavitha K demands early approval of central grants to state

Meanwhile, TRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla tweeted and asked the Home Minister about the various grants to Telangana pending before the Centre. She said, "Amit Shah welcome to Telangana!! Please tell the people of Telangana when will the central government clear the following: Dues of Finance Commission Grants- Over Rs 3000 crores, Backward Region Grant: Rs 1350 crore GST compensation: Rs 2247 crore."

