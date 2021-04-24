Amit Shah Inaugurates New Oxygen Plant; Reviews Preparedness At COVID Hospital In Gujarat

With Centre's aim to boost the oxygen supply, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an oxygen plant in Kolwada village of Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The inauguration took place on Saturday at the Ayurvedic hospital of the village. This development comes amid oxygen shortage across India.

In the inauguration event, Gujarat's Chief Minister Nitin Patel was also present. Home Minister Amt Shah had earlier reviewed the situation as steps to increase oxygen supply were needed amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Home Minister had also ordered several ways to cover the necessary demand for oxygen for critical COVID-19 patients.

Ahmedabad COVID hospital analysis

As the COVID-19 situation in the country is at its peak and it is increasing every day the government has buckled up to control the situation. Before Gandhinagar's inauguration, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday had reviewed the preparedness of Dhanvantari COVID Hospital in Ahmedabad. There are 950 normal beds and 250 ICU beds in the hospital.

India COVID-19 condition

The nation again recorded a daily spike of cases as 3,46,786 fresh cases were recorded in last 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,66,10,481 COVD-19 cases. A total of 2624 deaths were recorded on Friday. There are 25,52,940 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, every possible means are used to control the situation in the country. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his rally in West Bengal to conduct a high-level meeting with Cheif Ministers of 10 states. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has assured support to both Maharashtra and Delhi which are India's top COVID-19 case contributors. The Indian Air Force has also initiated the process of sending oxygen supply to states as planned earlier.

However with fatalities due to COVID-19, deaths due to oxygen shortage are also getting reported. Today 20 people died in Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage. Meanwhile, the Central Government has ramped up the production of oxygen supply. States like Karnataka have also taken steps to produce oxygen supply for critical COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Moreover, there are reports of discussion between India and US for assistance in this deadly crisis of COVID-19.