Amit Shah Inaugurates Several Projects In Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates several projects in Chandigarh

Press Trust Of India

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre here.  Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion.  Under the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep a check on traffic violations.  The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-mail governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.  The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS

