Amit Shah Instructs Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs To Maintain Oxygen, Power Supply To Hospitals

As Cyclone Tauktae approaches the western coast of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, instructed the Maharashtra and Gujarat CMs to maintain the power supply after the cyclone makes landfall. Sources say that Shah told states to also offered help of the Air Force, Navy and NDRF to cope with the cyclone. A 24x7 help centre has also been created informed Shah while reviewing the cyclone preparation virtually with the CMs.

Amit Shah reviews cyclone & COVID prep

Moreover, Shah also instructed the states to maintain power supply in COVID hospitals amid the cyclone. Oxygen supply must be maintained said Shah and reviewed the shifting of COVID patients to makeshift hospitals in view of the cyclone. He also told them to keep the cold storage chain must be maintained in a post-COVID situation. The review meeting was held with CM Uddhav Thackeray, CM Vijay Rupani, and Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess preparedness as the cyclone hits.

Maharashtra & Gujarat gear up for Cyclone Tauktae

Preparations have been made against Cyclone Tauktae, considering that it will impact Maharashtra's Konkan division. Places like Sindudurg and Raigad will likely be hit. Additionally, it is also believed that the cyclone will also hit Mumbai's coast. Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also stepped up and made preparations ahead of the cyclone's Mumbai approach. The cyclone has already hit Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.

In Mumbai's Juhu Beach, preparations have been made and lifeguard officials and crews are currently present on the spot. Moreover, no one is allowed to venture near the beach, as per reports. In order to keep people away, lifeguards have also placed red flags on the beach, to indicate the threat posed by the imminent cyclone. Apart from the lifeguard crews, NDRF volunteers and fire brigade crews have also been deployed.Gujarat is bracing itself ahead of the predicted arrival of cyclone Tauktae with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's orders to deploy ministers in Bharuch to review the groundwork. In the backdrop of COVID-19, state officials have also formed other essential supplies including oxygen and an Urgent Rapid Response Team for each district of the state.

Cyclone Tauktae

The first cyclone of 2021, Tauktae is expected to reach the coast of Gujarat on the morning of May 17. Severe rainfall has been predicted by the IMD. The fishing activities have been suspended amid fear of a rough situation. Currently, the cyclone has already taken a dangerous form in Karnataka with where it has claimed 4 lives and Kerala where 2 casualties have been reported till now. Parts of Gujarat including Porbandar and Naliya are expected to receive heavy rainfall with the wind speed ranging upto 175 kmph. According to the IMD, the cyclone is predicted to intensify as deep depression has formed over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east-central the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, certain train services have also been canceled in Gujarat.