Amit Shah, JP Nadda Exude Confidence Ahead Of Assam Elections; Hit Out At Congress

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday addressed a rally in Assam's Dhemaji. As the state gears up for assembly elections, Amit Shah expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in Assam. Hitting out at the Congress, Amit Shah in his rally highlighted the looming issues like lack of development and infiltration. During his address, Amit Shah also hit out at the Congress for forging an alliance with AIDUF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

'If they come to power...'

During his address, Amit Shah stated that the presence of a massive crowd in Dhemaji indicates BJP's victory in Assam. "The crowd present here shows that the BJP govt will come in power in Assam," said Amit Shah. He also stated that if Congress and its allies in Assam come to power, infiltration will surge in the state. In addition, he also attacked the grand old party and said that Congress' rule leads to 'disturbance'. Further, he stated that the BJP has pushed for development in Assam.

Echoing Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda also hit out at the Congress party. Nadda stated that Congress never gave importance to the state's security, which eventually led to the rising issues. Further referring to the Bodoland protests, Nadda opined that people were killed and kidnapped. The BJP chief also remarked that during Congress' tenure, Assam witnessed a surge in border infiltration.

Assam Assembly polls 2021

The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases, from March 27 to April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats. The Congress on other hand won 26 seats. However, in the lead-up to the upcoming assembly election, BJP's ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join hands with the Congress-led alliance. The opposition alliance includes Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML).