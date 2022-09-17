Amit Shah Kicks Off 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' Celebrations; Here's Its Significance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, September 17, kicked off "Hyderabad Liberation Day" celebrations from the Parade ground in Telangana's Secunderabad to commemorate 75 years of liberation of Hyderabad state from the rule of Nizam Osman Ali Khan.

Amit Shah unfurled the national flag at the Secunderabad Parade Ground and started the "Hyderabad Liberation Day" celebrations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated in the event. Notably, the Home Minister reached Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Friday to join in the parade event organised to celebrate the 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation from Nizam's rule in 1948.

It is significant to mention that the centre has announced to hold year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17.

Reached Hyderabad for the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations to be held tomorrow morning.



Will also take part in the Sewa programs on the birthday of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/bHxfl3WD8I — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 16, 2022

CM KCR announced to celebrate the same occasion but with a different name-- "Telangana National Integration Day" after AIMIM chief Owaisi wrote to the Telangana CM and Union Home Minister to call the 17th September 'National Integration Day' and not 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

"It must be noted that the accession and merger of various princely states were not only about 'liberating' the territories from autocratic rules. The nationalist movement rightly saw the peoples of these territories as an integral part of independent India. Therefore, the phrase 'National Integration Day' may be more apposite, than the 'liberation',"Owaisi said in his letter.

At the time when the Central government is celebrating the historic 17th of September as "Hyderabad Liberation Day", the TRS government led by CM KCR announced that it would observe the same day as 'National Integration Day'.

Hyderabad Liberation Day: Significance of September 17

At the time of the Partition of India, in 1947, the country was primarily divided into British India and Princely states. The roughly 584 princely states, that were nominally independent but indirectly ruled by the British, acceded to either India or Pakistan. One major exception was that of Hyderabad, comprising 16 districts- 8 Telangana districts, 5 Marathwada districts and 3 districts of Karnataka.

Having been under the rule of Nizam for over 248 years, with the Nizam Osman Ali Khan, Asif Jah VII, at the helm at that time, the princely state sought independence. During the period after independence, with an irregular army recruited, known as the Razakars, the Nizam raided villages, thousand went to jail and braved the cruelties perpetrated by the oppressive administration. Amidst all this, the then Indian Home Minister Sardar Patel decided to annex Hyderabad, and that led to 'Operation Polo'.

As part of the five-day operation', Indian forces marched into Hyderabad, on September 13, 1948. Indian Army with 35,000, soldiers suffered only 35 casualties whereas the Hyderabad State suffered 5,738 casualties despite having an army of 2,20,000 soldiers. Hyderabad was annexed and integrated into the territory of India on September 17 of the same year.