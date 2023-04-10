Amit Shah Lands In Dibrugarh, On Way To Border Village Of Kibithoo In Arunachal Pradesh

Amit Shah has landed in Assam's Dibrugarh and is on his way to Arunachal Pradesh. The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the state and will visit Kibithoo, a village on the India-China border. At Kibithoo village, Shah will launch the Vibrant Villages Programme, a scheme for development and infrastructure work for border villages. Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh follows a stunt by Beijing. On April 2, China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh in what it said was an effort to 'standardise' names of these places. The Indian foreign ministry, in response, said inventing names will not change reality.

Beijing stunt gets a reaction

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

Our response to media queries regarding the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China:https://t.co/JcMQoaTzK6 pic.twitter.com/CKBzK36H1K — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 4, 2023

Amit Shah's two-day visit to Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh

The Union Home Minister, in course of his two-day visit, will launch nine micro-hydro projects as part of the Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme. Amit Shah will also meet officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and launch projects to upgrade infrastructure in Likabali, Arunachal Pradesh. The Vibrant Villages Programme, for the launch of which Amit Shah is visiting Kibithoo, is a centrally-sponsored scheme. The scheme involves 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts along the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh.

China reacts to Amit Shah's visit to Kibithoo

After unilaterally renaming 11 places in Arunachal, Beijing has now reacted to Amit Shah's visit to the border village in Arunachal Pradesh. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, asked about Indian Union Home minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, said the minister's visit has violated China's territorial sovereignty and China firmly opposies it, adding 'Zagnan is China's territory'.