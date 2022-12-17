Amit Shah Lands In Meghalaya To Attend North East Council's Golden Jubilee Celebration

Quick links:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his two-day visit to Meghalaya, where he is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC).
Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Sh @AmitShah Ji arrived in Shillong and planted a tree at Raj Bhavan today. We welcome him to Meghalaya.— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 17, 2022
We also welcome Hon’ble CM of Assam, Sh. @himantabiswa Ji to our State. pic.twitter.com/bmCfW1xmWe
Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 17, 2022
Hon HM's presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East. pic.twitter.com/NeaEHHStIj
He then left for Shillong by road to attend the event on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and lawmakers from the Northeast are also scheduled to take part in it.
"Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM's presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East," Sarma tweeted.
