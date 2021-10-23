Amit Shah Lashes Out At Terror Apologists, Says 'We Will Deal With Them Very Strictly'

In an interaction with members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Club in Srinagar, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted all the terror apologists, asserting they will be dealt with 'very strictly'.

While lashing out at the terror apologists, the HM stated, "A few people want to stop the development of Jammu and Kashmir. We will deal with them very strictly. I did not come here to answer the people who talk of the Pakistan language. I came here to have a dialogue with the youth."

He further said, "12,000 crore investment took place in J&K within 6 months. These three dynasties who question us, I ask you, how many seats for medical college were there? Nation's wealth is reaching to the last person, This is jamhuriyat."

"People questioned curfew, internet suspension. Had there been no curfew, don't know how many lives would have been lost. Kashmir youth has been saved due to curfew, internet suspension...three families ruled for 70 years...Why were 40,000 people killed,?" he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with members of the J&K youth club

While addressing the youth of the union territory, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I came here to Kashmir after more than 2 years. I feel very happy and obliged looking at the youth of the valley, and I strongly believe that any change cannot happen without the involvement of the youth. 70% of the population is youth.... and if we think about their future and their education.. then we can change Kashmir even more."

"Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and ...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment."

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir amid the recent civilian killings in the valley. This is his first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019 as Amit Shah looks forward to holding multiple high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.

