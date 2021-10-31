Amit Shah Lauds Amul On 75th Foundation Day, Outlines Sardar Patel's Link To Dairy Giant

Marking the 75th Foundation Day of Amul, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the company for carving out a name for itself in the global dairy industry. Highlighting that the company was a result of the struggle of a number of people, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Union Home Minister called Amul a fine example of a miracle that takes place when 'small people in large numbers decide to walk on the same path'. The event addressed by Amit Shah in Anand, Gujarat, saw in attendance many popular names including Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel.

Addressing the 75th foundation year celebrations of @Amul_Coop in Anand, Gujarat. https://t.co/S0yIt7k1DF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021

Amit Shah comments on the 'birth' of Amul

In his address, Amit Shah pointed out the connection that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tribhuvandas Patel had with Amul. The Union Minister said, "In case of the injustices against private dairy firms, the inspiration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the diligence of Tribhuvandas Patel gave the struggle of farmers a new turn. Their struggle, protest is not just an example for co-operation but also an example for those social workers who protest on behalf of the whole society. The protests are to bring the problems to an end, and not to further accentuate the problems."

"Guided by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tribhuvandas Patel, the farmers through their struggle sowed the seeds of a foundation (Amul) that today, as a big tree, is providing employment to as many as 36 lakh people in India," Amit Shah said. "From 200 liters at the time of establishment, today Amul has the capacity of processing and storing 30 million liters of milk. It has been a long journey," the Union Minister added.

'We forget to celebrate India's achievements'

Besides, Amit Shah pointed out that as Amul completed 75 years, the country has failed to laud its achievements as much as it should have. "Had a foreign company completed 75 years, there would have been much pomp and show about it. Nevertheless, Amul does not need credit. The brand's name and reputation are its credit."

Founded in 1946, Amul began as a small cooperative union in 1946, and in a span of 75 years, has clocked a turnover of Rs 53,000 crores.