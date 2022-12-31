Amit Shah Lauds 'Himveer' Security Forces; 'Not Worried For Border Security With China'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Indian Army guarding India's borders near China and stated that he is not worried because the forces won't let go of even an inch of our land. Speaking at an event in Devanahalli in Bengaluru, Shah acknowledged the security forces guarding the borders under imaginable conditions along the Line of Actual Control, where temperatures drop as low as 42 degrees Celsius.

The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka where he laid the foundation stone of the Central Intelligence Training Institute and inaugurated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) residential and non-residential complexes on December 31.

"I'm not worried about the India-China border as I know that our ITBP personnels are guarding there", Shah said during the event. "And because of this, no one can occupy even an inch of India's land. People have nicknamed ITBP jawans 'Himveer' which I think is bigger than Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan", he added.

"Since its establishment, the ITBP, in the most difficult of areas has performed very well. Of every state that I have visited, be it Arunachal, Kashmir or Ladakh, everywhere they are called 'Himveer'. On the first day of his Karnataka visit, Shah also addressed a rally in Mandya as the district, along with Bengaluru will be the major battleground in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. The BJP, Congress and the JD (S) are considered the major players in the polls.

Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Karnataka

Sounding the poll bugle in Karnataka, the Union Minister attacked Congress and JD(S) while calling them "parivaarvadi" (dynastic politics) and "corrupt".

"Enough of JD(S)-Congress, Congress-JD(S). This time Mandya, the Mysuru region should make BJP win with a full majority. Congress and JD(S) are both parivaarvadi (dynastic politics) parties, they are corrupt parties," Shah said. "In the next five years under the leadership of Modiji, we will take Karnataka much forward in the path of progress," he said, accusing both Congress and JD(S) of being "corrupt, communal and also protectors of criminals".

The BJP has never won a complete majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, it has formed governments either with the support of the JD(S) or through "manufactured mandates" by engineering defections from other parties.