Operation Dost: Indian Rescue Team Saves Life Of 6-year-old Girl In Earthquake-hit Turkey

An Indian rescue team saved the life of a six-year-old girl in Turkey's Gazianstep city. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, praised National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Turkey for saving the girl. The girl was trapped under rubble after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed more than 19,300 people.

"Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city," Amit Shah tweeted while sharing the video.

He said India is committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response force under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Under 'Operation Dost', India has extended assistance to Turkey and Syria following the earthquake. NDRF has sent three teams to Turkey for rescue operations.

The specialised force is using stone cutters to breach collapsed concrete slabs and other debris and has deep radars that can identify feeble sounds like the sound of a person or a heartbeat, officials said.

Seven four-wheeled trucks and vehicles, apart from four canines, were sent along with the three teams to Turkey for rescue operations. They were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy lift aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's field hospital with surgical and emergency wards has become operational in Hatay province to provide assistance to the affected people. New Delhi has sent more than 135 tonnes of relief material to Turkey.