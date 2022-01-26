Amit Shah Lauds J&K Police For Bagging Lion's Share Of Gallantry Awards On Republic Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for winning the highest number of the Gallantry awards on Republic Day. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the BJP leader dubbed the police of the valley region as the spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism and called their winning 115 of the Gallantry awards a reflection of their valour and commitment.

"I congratulate all Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel on this momentous achievement and salute their bravery. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji-led central government stands committed to recognising and honouring our brave police personnel," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha extended congratulatory wishes to the Police personnel saying “the entire nation is proud of you”. “Your courage will be remembered for generations to come,” he added.

Service medals announced

The government on Tuesday announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. The Union home ministry published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry, the president's police medal for distinguished service and the police medal for meritorious service.

Among the 189 gallantry awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for their bravery in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and one personnel for similar conduct in the north-east region

The highest number of bravery medals, 115, have been awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed by 30 to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 to the Chhattisgarh Police, nine to the Odisha Police, seven to the Maharashtra Police, three each to the border guarding forces of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two to the Border Security Force (BSF), among others.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal, while 662 have been given the meritorious service medal. Forty-two fire service medals, 37 correctional service medals for police personnel and 51 'Jeevan Rakshak Padak' were also announced.

