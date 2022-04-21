Amit Shah Lauds NIA For Its Significant Contributions To India's Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its contribution to India's security and said that the agency has played a crucial role in India's fight against terrorism and must be identified as an international agency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni and Nisith Pramanik attend the 13th National Investigation Agency (NIA) Day programme at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/UKATFwOnJS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Home Minister Shah who was speaking at the 13th National Investigation Agency Day programme at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, during his address, also noted that the NIA had filed 400 cases since its formation while charge sheets have been filed in 349 cases along with a conviction rate of 93.25%. Further asserting that the BJP-led Central government has strengthened the NIA and UAPA acts, he said the agency has been given the right to probe cases of terror abroad where Indians were harmed.

"Whenever there're anti-terror operations, some human rights groups raise the issue of human rights but I always consider that terrorism is the biggest cause of human rights violations. It's imperative to eradicate terrorism from its roots to safeguard human rights," Shah said.

Also, praising the role of the NIA in the internal security of India, the Home Minister added that the agency has played a very significant role in maintaining the internal security of the country and further indulged in India's fight against terrorism. Claiming that several sleeper cells have been destroyed with the help of the NIA, Shah also noted that the agency should take more steps for eliminating terrorists, He said that it is necessary for the agency to share information with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Crime Branch for further actions.

'Modi government is adopting zero-tolerance against terrorism': Amit Shah

Also, speaking on the BJP-led Central government, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is taking strict steps against terrorism as terrorism should not be tolerated at all and is not appropriate for any society.

"Our government is taking strict actions against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir. It has also strengthened the UAPA Act and the NIA act and further is adopting a zero-tolerance against terrorism. The Modi government is also taking stringent measures against extremists and separatists who are trying to promote terrorism," he added.

