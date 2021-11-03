Amit Shah Launches 'Ayushman Bharat' Healthcare Scheme Pan India For Central Armed Forces

On Tuesday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme for the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on a pan-India basis. The scheme will be rolled out across all states and Union Territories (UTs) in a phased manner from November 2 onwards.

While inaugurating the Ayushman Bharat scheme for armed soldiers, he handed over a representative card to a Jawan of CAPF and also handed a bunch of cards to the DG, National Security Guard (NSG) to hand over some health cards to the NSG personnel on the occasion of the ‘Dhanvantari Pooja’. 'Dhanvantri Pooja' is celebrated in honour of 'The God of Medicine’.

During the event, the Home Minister further said that the Modi government has always given priority to the CAPF personnel and assured that the distribution of the health cards across the country is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. The central government desires to distribute over 35 lakh health cards to armed soldiers.

“The process of distribution of health cards across CAPFs, which began today, is slated to be completed by December this year and about 35 lakh cards will be distributed,” the Home Minister stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today rolled out the 'Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme on pan-India basis for the personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces in all states in phased manner. The scheme will be availed by the end of Dec 2021 benefitting 35 lakh CAPF personnel pic.twitter.com/vOwvzeQzaG — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

On January 23, 2021, the Home Minister handed out the 'Ayushman CAPF' healthcare scheme cards to all CAPF employees in Guwahati, Assam, on a trial basis. The scheme, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority (NHA), intends to deliver cashless medical treatment at accredited institutions while also ensuring that CAPF personnel have access to health services across the country. He further added, "You protect the country without any worry, the Modi government will take care of your family."

Home Minister rolled out the scheme in phased manner by handing over the health card to some NSG soldiers.



"Modi govt is committed to ensure healthcare facilities of CAPF personnel & their families, so that the CAPFs can discharge their duties with full concentration," he said. — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

The scheme's health services will be accessible in a phased manner in all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) enrolled private hospitals. A special website has also been created to assist CAPF jawans and their families. The utilisation of Ayushman Bharat for CAPFs is a first-of-its-kind project that puts an emphasis on the existing efficient IT platform, providing access to a network of private hospitals, and service portability across the country. In the scheme, CAPF members and their dependents will receive an e-card that may be used to access the programme.

