Amit Shah Leaves For Srinagar To Meet Village Heads After Visiting Army Bunker At IB

After Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he inspected Border Security Force (BSF) Army Bunkers and met the families and the residents, he has now left for Srinagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects and meet the village heads on Monday. He is expected to visit the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) which is on the banks of Dal Lake, where he will meet the traders and war widows. As per sources, the Union Home Minister may also visit the Kheer Bhawani temple. He is also expected to pay tribute to soldiers martyred in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has meanwhile released an official detailed press release after the Home Minister visited the India-Pakistan International Border stating that the Union Minister Amit Shah has assured them of providing all border-related assistance.

Sh Amit Shah,Hon'ble Union Home minister visited BSF BOP Makwal today. Sh Amit Shah was accompanied by LG Sh Manoj Sinha & govt dignatories.

ADG BSF Sh.NS Jamwal & Sh DK Boora IG BSF Jammu received the HM & briefed him about the security scenario & BSF domination on IB in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/NG1z812HGn — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) October 24, 2021

BSF ADG Briefs Union Home Min Shah On Border Security Situation

BSF ADG NS Jamwal on Sunday briefed the media on the Union Home Minister's visit, stating that they have been assured that all the international border issues like terror tunnels and drones will be resolved soon.

While speaking to the press, the BSF ADG said, "Today, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited us and interacted with the jawaans. He listened to our briefing with depth. We explained all the international border-related issues to him. We thank him for taking his time out from his busy schedule."

Amit Shah Inspects BSF Bunkers Along International Border

Amid the three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Shah on Sunday visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the BSF ADG and other officials over PAK Terror Tunnel Module through which Pakistan usually pushes terrorists into the Indian territory. The Union Home Minister also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to know the condition of the villagers. As much as a citizen living in the capital has the right to the resources of the country, so is the citizen living in the border village. Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to provide every facility and development till the border."

Image: PTI