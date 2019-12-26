Amit Shah Lists Out Centre's Development Goals In Delhi Ahead Of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday listed out the work done by the Centre and compared them with those done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls. The BJP president laid the foundation stone of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub where he addressed a crowd. Local MP Gautam Gambhir and Delhi BJP chief Manish Tiwari were also in attendance.

Action on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Highlighting the action taken by the Centre to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Amit Shah said that the government fulfilled its promise and provided closure to families. "After the Sikh riots, there were so many Congress governments but no inquiry was placed. PM Modi's government set up an SIT, and today, the convicts are behind bars. We also announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation to kins of the victims to express the government's sympathies."

At the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub. https://t.co/OUkyP8ZlvW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2019

We opened Kartarpur Corridor

Further wooing Sikh voters, Shah highlighted the Centre's success to open the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan for pilgrims to visit Sikhism's second holiest site. "We've opened up the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Guru Nanak Sahab has innumerable contributions to humanity. He went around the world to spread the message of peace and hope when the entire world was burning."

Plan to beautify Yamuna basin

Amit Shah said that the Centre is planning a Sabarmati-style beautification programme along the banks of Yamuna river in Delhi. "Government of India has decided to beautify the banks of Yamuna. Work on 90 hectares area is already near completion and it will be completed soon." He also said informed that the government plans to build dedicated cycle tracks in Delhi that "will help in reducing the number of accidents, while also helping against pollution". The plan, Shah said, is in accordance with PM Modi's Fit India mission.

Promises to middle class

Amit Shah said that a BJP government in Delhi would provide 4,526 unit houses. "For the middle class, 4526 unit houses will be provided and for EWS, 2088 houses have been provisioned. 30% of the area will be developed as green open-public spaces. It will help combat the people of Delhi from the problem of pollution." He also said that PM Modi removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures by one Cabinet note and gave ownership to 40 lakh people spread over in the unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

"I want to tell the people of Delhi that the concept of 'remove slums with houses' was first started by PM Modi in India. The work for this is being actively done under Hardeep Singh Puri Ji, the Urban Development Minister."

