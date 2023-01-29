Amit Shah Makes 2024 Poll Pitch In Haryana, Says 'Make Modi Ji PM Again'

Amit Shah called on the people of Haryana to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 elections. The Union Home Minister was speaking over the phone at a rally in Sonipat. “All of us together will work to make Narendra Modi ji Prime Minister again. I am confident that the lotus of BJP will bloom at every Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

Shah, making a case for the development Haryana has seen in the last eight years, said, "“You have witnessed so much development in Haryana during the past eight years. The corruption has reduced in every sector, law and order have improved and castism has ended."

"In eight years so much development has taken place in Haryana which could not have happened in 70 years. Now education sarpanches are taking Haryana forward," he said.

Weather trouble spoils plans

Amit Shah had to address the rally over the phone as he was forced to cancel his trip to Gohana in Sonipat district due to inclement weather conditions. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Amit Shah could not travel to the state because his helicopter was denied permission to fly owing to bad weather. Khattar said the Union Home Minister had expressed his desire to come by car, but it was the CM who asked him to address the rally over the phone.

Addressing the gathering over the phone, Amit Shah said, "I wanted to meet you all in this rally, but due to bad weather, permission for helicopter take-off was not given." “I wanted to come via road in a car, but the weather over there is also inclement with the possibility of more rain. Manohar ji requested that I should speak to you all over the phone,” he added. The Home Minister further said while he could not travel to Gohana on Sunday, he will travel to Gohana soon.