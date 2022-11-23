Amit Shah Makes Big Seat-share & Vote-share predictions For BJP In Gujarat Elections 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get more than 50% votes in the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections. He also proclaimed that the saffron party will get more than 127 seats, a record it had set in 2002 polls.

In a one-on-one interview with Arnab Goswami, Amit Shah said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party hasn't lost a single election since 1990 (in Gujarat) be it Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha. We have won every election and I truly believe that in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls we will break every record of bagging the most number of seats and most number of votes. We are going to make a government will full majority. Our ideology and the reach of our organisation is at its best currently and at the peak”.

The Union Home and Cooperation minister also exuded confidence that the BJP will bag more than 127 seats in 2022 polls and break its record set in the 2002 Assembly elections.

'We will get more than 50% votes,' says Amit Shah

On the entry of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat and the three-way election in the state, Shah stated that this was done in the past but did not work. He stressed that BJP will get more than 50% votes.

"In Gujarat, there were attempts to do a triangle (three-way election). First, Chimanbhai Patel tried to do it by forming a party. He failed and had to wind up. After that, Shankersinh Vaghela formed a party but failed. Keshubhai Patel also tried but failed. If we are getting more than 50% percent votes, it doesn't matter where the vote goes. We will get more than 50% votes,"Kejriwal said.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases- December 1 and December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

