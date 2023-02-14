Amit Shah Makes Big Statement On PM Modi’s Most Significant Achievement In North-East

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Northeast region 51 times during the last eight years and has put an end to the feeling of 'Mann Ki Doori' (alienation) that had grown in the Northeast," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while highlighting the central government's initiatives for development in the Northeast. Notably, the Union Home Minister visited Tripura's Agartala recently to hold election rallies ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted PM Modi’s most significant achievement in the Northeast. Amit Shah said, “Prime Minister himself has visited the Northeast 51 times during the last eight years. Since Independence, no Prime Minister has come here so frequently. It has been made compulsory for at least one Union Minister to visit the region every 15 days. Besides this, the distribution of free rice has been done since the COVID times. If any region has benefitted the most in terms of percentage of the population, it is the Northeast. PM Modi has provided houses to the poor of the Northeast.”

Amit Shah hails Centre's development push in Northeast; 'There's peace in the region now'

The Union Minister further stated that after PM Modi came to power, BJP has done a lot to change the atmosphere in the Northeast:

The Union Minister further stated that after PM Modi came to power, BJP has done a lot to change the atmosphere in the Northeast:

BJP has signed agreements with many militant groups.

More than 8000 armed cadres surrendered and joined the mainstream.

Road, Rail and Air Infrastructure have been developed in the region.

Amit Shah further said that nearly 40,000 families of the Bru and Reang communities had been living in Tripura for over 25 years in inhuman conditions and had been allowed to settle only after the BJP government came into power.

He said, "Agreements were signed with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Agartala also. Nearly over 8,000 armed cadres have surrendered their arms and opted to join the mainstream. The northeast was earlier known for blockades, bandhs, bomb explosions and insurgency. Today roads are being built there, a railway network is about to reach all the states and airports have been built in all the states of the region."

Amit Shah on Tripura Assembly election

When asked about BJP's poll prospects in the Northeast states where identity politics is prevalent, Amit Shah asserted that a false narrative was spread against the saffron party that the region will lose its identity and cultural heritage if it came to power.

The Union Home Minister said, "They have known us in these nine years. It has been seen that since PM Modi came to power local languages have been strengthened. Even primary education is being imparted in the regional languages. BJP government has strengthened the identity of Northeast."

Speaking about vote share in Northeast's Tripura, Amit Shah, "We will increase our seats and also our vote share in Tripura. Congress and the Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can not defeat BJP alone. Before 12 pm on counting day, BJP will get full majority in Tripura and form government."

Maintaining that BJP will win with a huge mandate in Tripura, Amit Shah said, "I believe that there is no competition in the 2024 elections, the country is wholeheartedly moving forward with PM Modi."

Further, the Home Minister contended, "Chalo Paltai’ slogan was given to change the situation in Tripura and today we have done that. Earlier when the Left was in power in the state, govt employees were paid under the 5th Pay Commission, but we implemented the 7th Pay commission without increasing the fiscal deficit. We (BJP) eliminated violence in Tripura and also took strict action against drugs business from across the border in the state."