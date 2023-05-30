Amit Shah Meets Delegations Of Civil Society Organisations In Strife-torn Manipur's Imphal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a mission to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, met with the delegations of the different Civil Society Organisations in Imphal on Tuesday, May 30. The Union Home Minister will hold a series of meetings with political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities. He will also visit riot-hit Churachandpur.

Amit Shah arrived in Manipur on Monday night on a four-day-long visit to the state, which has witnessed violence between ethnic communities. On Monday, Shah met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey and also chaired a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Shah asserted that he had a fruitful meeting with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations in Imphal. "They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Shah also met a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur.

Firing between militants and security forces in Imphal

Imphal on Sunday, was once again engulfed in violence causing injury to security personnel. Fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state following an attack by alleged Kuki militants who set fire to numerous houses in the Serou and Sugunu areas. The latest clashes began after the army commenced coming operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace.

After a fresh spate of violence in Imphal, the state's capital wore a deserted look. However, on Tuesday, visuals surfaced of people coming out of their houses to buy essentials in Imphal.